This Could Be Epic

It won’t be the first or the last time others have proved smarter than me, but I cannot see why Epatante is not the favourite for the International hurdle from Cheltenham at 2.25pm weather permitting.

Nicky Henderson’s mare was put in her place last time out when runner-up to stablemate Constitution Hill at Newcastle but that is no embarrassment, and the 2020 Champion Hurdle winner is officially rated 2lb superior to I Like To Move It, yet she gets 5lb from that rival.

I doubt we ever see her win another Champion Hurdle at the age of eight coming up nine, but surely she could or should be capable of winning here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Epatante 2.25pm Cheltenham 6/4 Paddy Power and Betfair