AS expected, there’s been plenty of interest in tickets for BYB 30 after we announced the top of the bill fight last week

Barrie Jones and Lowrant T Nelson meet in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17 in surely the biggest fight in the sport at the moment.

The Welsh fans seem to be looking forward to it and no wonder!

Barrie is unbeaten and Lowrant’s battle with James Connelly won the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame’s Police Gazette Men’s Diamond Belt Fight of the Year.

Tickets have been selling fast over the last few days and we expect the Vale Sports Arena to be full on fight night.

We expect everyone to be well behaved as well!

I’m proud to say that we didn’t have a single ejection from the last BKB show, at the Indigo at O2 Arena earlier this month.

There were 3,000 bareknuckle boxing fans there – and not one bit of bother.

We only had two ejections from the previous show in Wolverhampton – and they were both for smoking.

If you come to out shows, the only fighting you see is in the ring.

There’s going to be plenty of top quality fighting in the trigon Cardiff in August.

We welcome back Dorian Darch to bareknuckle boxing.

Dorian is a real larger than life character who simply can’t say no to a punch up. As a gloved pro, he went in with Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois and more.

We haven’t seen Dorian for a couple of years and the chance to fight in Wales has got him back in the gym.

He meets Volodymyr Skurtuin Cardiff.

Ryan McCann is another Welshman in action and he meet Martin Reffell, who produced one of the best performances of the year in Wolverhampton in March.

Rolando Dy had looked a class act in his previous fight, but Reffell dropped him twice and beat him over five rounds to keep the British featherweight title.

That was some fight and Reffell-McCann promises to be just as good!

If you want to be there, better get your tickets soon.

Joe Smith-Brown