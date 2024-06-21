Tote Reminder – The Placepots Have Been AMAZING This week!

Morning everyone and here is to the last two days of Royal Ascot – its been a blast so far with the Aidan O’Brien team striking time and time again.

As many of you will already know the Tote Placepot is my “value bet” of choice where small stakes can win you big money and if you need any proof, IF you had found a horse to place in the first six races this week and had £1 on them with the Placepot, then your rewards would have been £5,406.50 on Tuesday, £916.60 on Wednesday, and £682.30 on Wednesday – and you didn’t even need to find a single winner!

With two days to go the Tote are GUARANTEEING a minimum of £250,000 in the Placepot pools Friday and Saturday at Royal Ascot, but I suspect it will be considerably bigger than that!

Once again the World pool is proving a huge success with close to a million pounds (£1,000,000) in the Win and Swinger pots for every race, while Saturdays Scoop 6 (see races below) is another to consider – though remember, you have to find the winners this time around, though it could be won today (who knows), in which case the winner(s) will be trying to solve the Wokingham (5.05pm Royal Ascot Saturday) to pick up the huge bonus!

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 2.30 Ascot – 7f Listed Chesham Stakes, 18 declared. 3.45 Ascot – 6f Grp1 QEII Jubilee Stakes, 14 declared. 4.25 Ascot – 7f Grp3 Jersey Stakes, 20 declared. 5.05 Ascot – 6f Wokingham Stakes, 28 declared. 5.40 Ascot – 1m2f Golden Gates Stakes, 16 declared. 6.15 Ascot – 2m5f Queen Alexandra Stakes, 14 declared

Best of luck for you get involved – and remember, never bet more than you can afford lose, you never see a Ford Fiesta in the bookmakers car park!