BAREKNUCKLE boxing history will be made in America next month

For the first time we will see two Brits fighting on American soil when James Connelly and Mark Tiffin go toe to toe in New Orleans on July 13.

James is well known to American fans for his battle with Lorawnt T Nelson – more on him later – last August.

The Police Gazette named that their fight of the year and the Americans have been asking when they would see James over there again.

James is no stranger to fight of the year awards.

Remember his classic with Ricardo Franco in 2019 ? You can watch that again – and all the other classic fights from our archives – by signing up to BKB Fight Pass.

What an opportunity for him and Mark in New Orleans next month.

Here are a pair of hard working family men who are going to perform on a huge stage in front of millions.

We know James is a hard competitor and we can expect fireworks from Mark. Every one of his fights has finished early.

Mark fought in Dubai last March and now BYB Extreme Europe is sending him to the States.

That just shows how far this sport has come since myself and Jim decided to get behind it.

We have worked so hard and overcome so many obstacles to get to where we are today.

There will be more and more opportunities for European fighters to fight in the States now that we’ve become BYB Extreme.

We go from New Orleans to Cardiff for BYB 30 and a show topped by Barrie Jones against Lorawnt T Nelson.

What a fight that promises to be! tel:09826610064

We’ve seen some great battles between Welsh and American fighters over the years and this promises to be another.

Barrie has been unbeatable so far and is fighting at home, but Nelson is a tremendous competitor who wants to prove he’s No 1.

We will find out who is No 1 on Saturday, August 17.

The bill is packed with 50-50 fights and tickets are selling fast, so if you want to be there, I would get your tickets soon!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown