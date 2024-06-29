Paddy Possibly Provides Profit

Sundays are often a bit of a let-down and this week is no exception – though if we can find a winner or two do we really care?

To my own surprise, all three selections today run over jumps at Uttoxeter starting in the opener at 1.20pm where I am all over Paddy The Pole.

The Paul Nicholls’ trained six-year-old has won three of his last four starts, all in handicap company, before failing to see out the three and a quarter miles when third at Fontwell. He returns to novice company this afternoon with jockey Freddie Gingell claiming 3lb from the saddle, and although I am wary of the unexposed Gale Mahler, I won’t be happy if we don’t start the afternoon with a winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Paddy The Pole 1.20pm Uttoxeter 7/2 William Hill and 888Sport.com