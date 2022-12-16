BIG news for BKB™ this week!

We’ve agreed deals with television stations in both Poland and Croatia to screen future shows.

The deal is with mainstream stations, meaning BKB™ will reach millions more people.

Croatian viewers will want to follow the career of their new world champion.

Marko Martinjak was one of the stars of BKB 29, a couple of weeks ago. Chad Kelly came from the States with an unbeaten record and a big reputation, while Marko had been out of the ring for a few years.

Marko produced one of the performances of the year and one of the knockouts of the year.

He shook up Chad, dropped him and finished him with a sweet left hook.

I had a feeling Marko would do that. He is a machine!

I remember him fighting on BKB 1 all those years ago and he had a stoppage win over Travis Dickinson, who won the English light-heavyweight title as a gloved pro and was managed by Frank – now Kellie – Maloney.

Marko had a hard pro gloved career, forever fighting top prospects at short notice in their back yard.

He gets 50-50 fights in BKB™ – and keeps winning them!

Marko has now stopped his last six opponents with BKB™ and it’s not just Croatian fans who are looking forward to his next fight. Everyone at BKB™ is looking forward to it.

We are confident that once Polish viewers start watching BKB™ shows regularly, we will have more fighters from there wanting to be a part of our future and follow in the footsteps of Szymon Szynkiewicz.

The show in Thailand in January is another step towards making BKB™ the global brand I always said it would be and I’m sure 2023 is going to be an exciting year for all of us!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown