O’Meara Can Strike Again If Lingfield Go Ahead

Not the best ever Saturday with two all-weather meetings and as things stand we may yet be in for as totally blank day. Lingfield inspect at 7.30am but I’ll be tucking into a fry-up by then so for the moment I have to assume (hope) they go ahead to give me something to work with.

If they do get the green light then the first horse that interests me has to be Barenboim in the opener at 12.05pm. Trained by David O’Meara, he ran away with a lesser handicaps at Kempton under today’s jockey last time out despite being blocked when looking for a run, and although this does represent a rise in class and he has been given another 7lb by the handicapper, if he remains at the same level, I am hoping he will prove difficult to stop.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Barenboim 12.05pm Lingfield 3/1 Paddy Power and Betfair