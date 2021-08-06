BKB 21 is only days away now and I can’t wait!

I know my excitement is shared by many others because next Saturday’s show at the O2 Arena is a complete sell out.

Thanks to everyone for their amazing support. We really appreciate it and aim to deliver top shows for you.

The good news for those who missed out this time is that there’s another huge card four weeks later at the same venue.

BKB 22 goes ahead on Saturday, September 11 and is topped by the rematch we have all been waiting to see.

Ricardo Franco shocked Jimmy Sweeney with that cuts win in November, 2019, and now they are preparing to do it all over again.

Franco reckons he can end the career of one of BKB™’s biggest stars and go on to rule as the sport’s biggest name.

That’s also the aim of Dan Chapman going into next weekend’s fight.

Sean George is a Hall-of-Fame fighter and rightfully so. He’s been in the best fights against the best fighters ever since we started – and Dan believes it’s time he announced himself as a top name in BKB™.

He has already won the world flyweight title, but wants much more than that.

Dan wants top names on his record and world titles at numerous weights.

He knows beating Sean puts him up there with the elite in BKB and Sean of course has no intention of losing to a fellow Welshman!

Now that we are coming out of lockdown we should see more of our international stars coming over to fight.

We’ve signed up a few big names from overseas, including former world boxing champion Ishe Smith and MMA and boxing knockout specialist Fabio Maldonado, but because of travel restrictions, we haven’t seen them fight over here yet.

That should change in the next few months.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown