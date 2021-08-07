The FIGHTZONE roadshow continues tonight as cameras head to London’s world famous York Hall

Tonight see’s Mo Prior team up with Fight Academy to stage yet another STACKED card in London headlined by a Southern Area title eliminator pitting UNBEATEN prospects both 6-0 and 24 years old Surrey’s Dan Morley and London’s Louis Isaacs.

Both lads are SUPER confident ahead of the bout and vowing to be the victor and impress FIGHTZONE viewers in the process.

“I don’t know him personally, though I’ve known of him for a long time from the amateurs,” Morley, who won 18 of 26 bouts in the amateur ranks told Daily Sport Boxing. “Going back to when we were 14 we were boxing the same opponents.

“I know a lot about him, and have got a lot of respect, especially for his boxing. He’s a dangerous fighter, is strong, always brings it and is going to be fit. I’m expecting a tough fight, for him to come forward and put pressure on me. That suits me though, it will give me opportunities, and I’ve been pushing myself in training to the absolute max. The last eight weeks has all been about this fight, absolute tunnel vision because the easiest way to get beat is to take your eye off the ball.

“I can punch, though my record doesn’t suggest that. I’ve also been sparring top level fighters, and you can’t just walk straight in on them, so I’ve worked on my boxing and feel pretty well rounded. He’s game and I’m game so it’ll 100 per cent be a good one to watch. I ‘ve got a fan friendly style, and he’s the same. I’ve sold plenty of tickets, he’s a popular boy, it’ll be a great atmosphere and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Fightzone is brilliant, being able to watch it on your phone anywhere is great. What I have seen has been absolute quality, top class production. I’m really excited about headlining the show. It’s going to be a good fight and will bring the best out of me.”

Louis Isaacs

“I’ve seen little bits of him, but I didn’t know him from the amateurs because he didn’t have that many fights, and our paths never crossed,” explained Isaacs, a full-time pro who used to be trained by Fightzone pundit, Glenn McCrory.

“I’ve seen a few YouTube clips of him [as a pro]. If he comes to fight he’s going to come unstuck because I’m a lot stronger than him, and if comes with a gameplan then I’ll outbox him.

“He’s a good fighter, he’s unbeaten, he’s confident but it’s going to be a bit too soon for him. He won’t come forward onto me, I know that for a fact. If he comes forward he’s going to get taken out, one hundred per cent.

“I’ve been in this pro game a long time. I’ve been in with top fighters in sparring and you can’t read too much into sparring, but I know what I can do. He’s never been in with a fighter like me, I tell you that. My amateur experience, all the training I’ve done with different trainers, I’ve learnt bits off them all.

“If I can’t beat him with my experience then I don’t know what to do! Every fight I go in like it’s my last, I put everything on the line. I’ve been boxing since I was seven; fighting all my life. I can do it all. I can box, I can fight, I can counterpunch on the back foot and front foot.

“Fightzone looks like a great platform for me to fight on and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do – it’s about time!”

Promoter Mo Prior told Daily Sport Boxing “It’s great to be putting a show on again after such a terrible time with COVID. The York Hall is one of the best venues in the country for boxing and there have been so many brilliant nights there over the years, and this will be another. Both Dan and Louis are Southeast boys and the atmosphere is going to be something else, and will only make for an even better fight.

“I’m also delighted to be working with Fightzone on this show. It’s great to have this card televised and for these fighters to have their hard work and talent on display to an even bigger audience.”