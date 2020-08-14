BKB 22 will mark the end of an era.

The show features Robin Deakin’s last fight.

He’s told me he’s going to quit fighting after his third fight with Mark Handley on Saturday, September 12 and love him or hate him, you’re going to miss him.

I’m definitely a fan.

I recognise that only a handful of special people can do what Robin does. He’s a real warrior.

Ask Tyson Fury what he thinks of Robin. He will tell you the same. That Robin is an old-school gladiator. In his gloved career, he fought absolutely everyone and unlike some, he’s never turned up to just get through the rounds and get paid. Robin always came to fight.

It was Tyson Fury who suggested Robin take up bareknuckle boxing after he became disillusioned with pro boxing and its politics.

He knew that every fight would be 50-50 and fighters would get the same amount of notice for fights.

Robin wasn’t used to that!

I know Robin has his trolls on social media and I would bet not one of them would have the courage to do what he’s done.

Robin tells me he sends replies to some of his trolls saying: ‘Let’s meet somewhere quiet for a chat’ – and that’s always the end of the conversation!

Robin likes to point out that it wasn’t a troll or a member of the press who gave him the nickname ‘Britain’s Worst Boxer.’

He gave himself the name !

He knows it doesn’t really fit, but Robin knows that if you want big fights, you need to stay in the spotlight and have people talking about you.

Few fighters do that better than him.

We will all miss Robin.

He trains hard, gives his all and has done a lot to raise the profile of my company. Robin is a great interview, never short of a word of two. Only last week www.walesonline.co.uk did a feature on him that’s well worth a read.

He is a great character and will always be welcome at our shows after he’s stopped fighting.

I’m hoping to have exciting news about another big television deal next week.

Until then

Joe Smith-Brown