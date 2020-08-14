Revich ready to rock at the Roodee

Having run well in all his three starts at Chester and caught the eye last time out, Revich makes plenty of appeal in the 7f handicap there today (3.10).

This Richard Spencer trained four-year-old has won once and been placed once in two starts over course and distance. He also wasn’t beaten far when finishing fifth over 6f.

His last success came at Epsom 13 months ago where he made all and held on tenaciously to beat Sir Busker by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 84.

Revich went on to finish a fine length third of 12 to Sir Maximilian in a class 3 over CD off 88 and also ran well when third in a class 2 over 6f at Ascot off 89.

He is now able to race in this class 3 off 86 – just 2lb higher than when last victorious – and comes into the race having posted an improved effort on his second start of the season when a 2 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Masked Identity at Newmarket off 1lb higher.

After racing at the rear, Revich made good headway a furlong from home and stayed on nicely to be nearest at the finish without being given an unduly hard time.

He should now be fully tuned to do himself justice, has bagged a good draw in stall two, and also now gets fitted with the visor for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Revich (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)