BKB 25 is topped by a genuine super fight!

Every bareknuckle boxing fan around the world knows Jimmy Sweeney and Barrie Jones and we expect millions to tune in when they clash at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, April 10.

This has to be the biggest fight in bareknuckle boxing – and one of the biggest fights in combat sport – right now.

Jimmy proved he is the sport’s No 1 with that four-round stoppage of Ricardo Franco last September.

There were those who thought Ricardo’s win in their first fight meant Jimmy was finished and he responded with the best performance of his ring career.

Barrie was one of the most talked about fighters on the planet around Christmas time.

We sent him over to Miami to represent us against BYB – and he blitzed the home favourite in only 15 seconds!

That made headlines around the world and put Barrie on a collision course with Jimmy.

Barrie has won all his fights by knockout and don’t forget, he fought world-class opposition in his pro gloved boxing career as well.

Barrie was on the wrong end of a poor decision against former world champion Souleymane M’Baye and judging by the way he fights since joining BKB™ he doesn’t want to have any more verdicts go against him.

Barrie has chinned everyone we’ve put in front of him so far and the question is, can he catch Jimmy?

For all Barrie’s ring experience, I’m not sure he’s ever faced anyone with Jimmy’s style.

Tom Ross, our Head of Media, has said Jimmy has a “snake charmer’s style” and we wonder what Barrie will make of it.

Sweeney-Jones has the makings of an absolute classic. Both are quality boxers who can punch. I’m convinced this is a fight that will bring new fans to BKB™.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown