Be Bold – Back Balding

Tranquil Night seems likely to go off odds-on here after winning last time out over course and distance, but he wasn’t exactly impressive and looks as if he has his own ideas about the game.

He has to give 7lb to maiden Teumessias Fox before his jockey’s allowance, and I am hoping the son of Lope De Vega, and a full-brother to Group One winner Zabeel Prince can make the most of the race conditions.

Third on his debut at Southwell, he ran in snatches that day but will have learned plenty for the experience, and although no good thing, he may yet have the beating of the odds-on jolly today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Teumessias Fox 2.50pm Kempton 11/4 Paddy Power, 888Sport.com, and Betfair