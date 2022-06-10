BKB 26 is now only hours away and I can hardly wait!

This is a show that has everything.

The top of the bill is for the world heavyweight championship, a title with more history and prestige than possibly any other.

Fighters have been spilling blood to call themselves world heavyweight champion for more than a century.

I would guess the Ancient Greeks were the first to use the title.

Fast forward several hundred years and Jody Meikle defends the BKB™ belt against Dan Podmore.

Dan is the first Brummie to fight for the world heavyweight championship since Charley Mitchell way back in 1894.

Mitchell was beaten by James J Corbett and is possibly best known for his two battles with John L Sullivan.

Charley dropped him in an exhibition fight at Madison Square Garden and then drew a fight that lasted three hours, 11 minutes!

That shows some of the history behind the title that Jody defends against Dan tomorrow night at the Indigo at O2 Arena.

The fight for the world middleweight championship on the show is also a historic fight.

It pits Anthony Holmes from BKB against Chad Kelly from our promotional partners Backyard Boxing Extreme and by my reckoning it is the first fight between a Brit and an American for a world bareknuckle title for more than a century.

Sean George is a modern-day bareknuckle boxing legend.

He has earned his place in the BKB™ Hall of Fame the hard way and for me, Sean is boxing as well as he ever has done.

He will need to be at his best tomorrow because Scott McHugh is one of our most improved fighters.

Sean outs his British bantamweight title on the line in that one.

There’s a massive undercard to look forward to as well.

There are a few tickets left if you want to enjoy a Saturday night nlike no other, but if you can’t make it, the show can be seen on www.fite.tv.

Joe Smith-Brown