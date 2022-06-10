Haggas Gelding Should Go Close

Too many short price favourites have left me burned in recent weeks so I won’t be risking more than a solitary point here when William Haggas sends Nahaarr back to the track for his first start of the 2022 season.

Although he failed to win last season, his neck second to Starman in the Group Two Clipper Logistics Stakes at York stands out in the Listed contest and he has been gelded since which may well make him a stronger specimen this year. That said, he was last of four on his return at Chelmsford hence my (sensible) decision to stick to a small bet today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nahaarr 3.50pm Salisbury 6/5 Bet365