BKB 32 really will be a show like no other!

Not only do we have some great fights, as always.

On top of that, we are welcoming Fight Circus to the show. They were on partners on the show in Thailand in January and have two fighters in action at the O2 Arena on Sunday, May 21.

Jonny Tello, who gave pound-for-pound No 1 Barrie Jones seven hard rounds in Thailand in January, takes on Jimmy Sweeney and ‘Street Fight Mike’ is also set to be matched.

You may remember ‘Street Fight Mike’ – or Mikhail Vetrilla to give him his full name – stopping Leo Pla in four rounds in Thailand in January.

Fight Circus are known for staging crazy and hugely entertaining fights nights – check out their social media pages for more – and we look forward to welcoming them to the UK.

We’ve added a fight to BKB 32 – and it’s a big one.

Carl Hobley defends his British heavyweight championship against Charlie Milner in a rematch – and my advice to fans is: ‘Don’t blink!’

They fought each other on BKB 21 – in August, 2019 – and it was all over in just 19 seconds!

Charlie was on the receiving end, but in fairness to him, he took the fight at around nine days’ notice.

He’s had plenty more time to prepare for this and is obviously planning a different outcome. Charlie has had plenty of KOs in the MMA cage since they last fought.

In other heavyweight action, ‘The Cinderella Man’ of BKB™, Jody Meikle will be in action in what he says will be his last fight!

But then we have heard that before!

On the subject of heavyweights, the world title clash between Dan Podmore or Pod versus Megladon – was put on our You Tube channel this week – and has soon clocked up several thousand views.

No wonder!

Try watching it without your jaw dropping open! I’ve watched it seven or eight times now and every time I’m amazed.

That fight had absolutely everything, but that’s what BKB™ delivers time and again.

If you’re having a night in, click on the link below and prepare to be entertained!

BIG Pod Vs. Megladon | World Bare Knuckle Title Fight | BKB30 Thailand – YouTube

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown