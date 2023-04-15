INGREDIFIND APP LAUNCHES IN MONACO

CEO Mark White on Monica Price US tv show in Los Angeles.

Ingredifind launches App in Monaco with special event at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo

On Tuesday 25th April at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, Ingredifind, the revolutionary new tech platform designed to help restaurants empower the millions of people with life-threatening food allergies and dietary preferences, will celebrate its premiere launch with its community of app users in the Principality of Monaco.

Beginning at 7pm, attendees will be treated to an evening of gourmet appetisers, premium vegan wines and a prosecco bar.

With this special event, Monaco will become the inaugural global location to feature on the Ingredifind app, which is now available on the Apple App Store. The Android version is expected to be available on Google Play next week. The Fairmont Monte-Carlo is leading the way for restaurants, hotels and resorts to join innovative Ingredifind, and the menu of its own restaurant will be the first to achieve a fully certified listing on the app.

To attend the launch event at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, guests will require an Ingredifind app profile and RSVP through the Club Vivanova events page. It is an open house and free event.

Further information can also be obtained via the Ingredifind website: www.ingredifind.com.

About Ingredifind

Ingredifind is a leading platform for diners with dietary preferences and food allergies. Its mission is to make dining out safer and more accessible for everyone. With innovative technology, Ingredifind enables restaurants to provide accurate ingredient information so that diners with specific dietary needs can make informed choices. At Ingredifind is committed to creating a world where everyone can enjoy delicious meals without compromising their health or beliefs.

To sign up for the app, please click here.

Ingredifind and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ingredifind Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.