BKB 33 is now only a few days away!

There are still tickets left and if you want to see one of the all-time greats in action, I suggest you buy one soon.

Jimmy Sweeney bids for a world title at a FOURTH weight against Ionel Levtichi on Saturday, July 29 – and I’m not sure how many more times we will be able to watch him action.

I would guess Jimmy only has three or four fights left and he’s the sort of fighter your tell your grandchildren about, so get along to watch him while you can!

Jimmy has really helped build this sport. He didn’t get greedy when we were starting out and he’s stayed loyal when other organisations have tried to prise him away from us.

He’s been wanted by several and he’s said: ‘No’ to them all.

That sort of loyalty will be remembered by us and will be rewarded. Jimmy has a style of boxing that hadn’t been seen before and that drew a lot of attention to us in the early days when it was a struggle to get recognised.

Jimmy has been brilliant for us – but Ionel doesn’t care about that.

He will be going out to chin him – and become one of the biggest stars in our sport himself. The fact that reputations and careers can hinge on one punch is what makes bareknuckle boxing the sport it is – and why we love it!

BKB 33 also features a huge world-title rematch between Daniel Lerwell and CJ Mills.

The first fight between them went viral – and no wonder!

Both were on the floor and the fight was ended by a knockout of the year contender.

Expect more drama when they meet again at the O2 Arena next weekend!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown