DUB PISTOLS PRESENT : MUCKY WEEKENDER FESTIVAL 8-9 SEPTEMBER 2023

“Mucky is already a phenomenon, that go-to bitter-sweet swamp of beauty where you send off summer festival season for the year & say farewell to your friends. My god, there’s a lot of love & fun to be had at this place.” Irvine Welsh

Mucky Weekender is a mental vibe, it was on my bucket list to play on a pirateship! The setting, acts & music made it one of my highlights of the year!” Woody Cook

Mucky Weekender is Winchester’s favourite two-day music & arts festival, organised by Dub Pistols’ frontman Barry Ashworth, patron of Tonic Music for Mental Health, who offer free support and recovery programs for the vulnerable within the music & arts community.

The event returns for its fourth year and third at Vicarage Farm on Friday 8th to Saturday 9th September. The intimate 4000 capacity gathering is set within 28 acres of private parkland, featuring 4 stages including this year’s brand new cosmic ‘Spaceship’ stage, in theme with the outer space dress code for 2023. “Expect the most electric of atmospheres, you can arrive alone and leave with 100 new friends”says organiser Barry Ashworth. Mucky Weekender champions all music genres featuring established and up and coming live bands, DJs, street performers as well as an exclusive art installation in the woods.

“This festival is a triumph, bring your dancing boots.” E Festivals.

There was a vast mix of genres that all fused together like organic magic! Authentic lyrics, feel good vibes, booming baseline. The sound system was ace. OnTrax TV

“Mucky Weekender was by far the best small festival we have attended” Muso Muso

Mucky Weekender are delighted to announce….

THE SELECTER,

DUB PISTOLS, THE SKINTS,

STEREO MCs, SPECIAL GUEST ‘GOLDIE’, MUNGO’S HIFI,

GENERAL LEVY, DON LETTS, CUT CAPERS, EVA LAZARUS (LIVE), KRAFTY KUTS, FREESTYLERS, STANTON WARRIORS, DEEKLINE, ED SOLO, DJ RAP, ARIES, CHARLIE TEE, GARDNA, DOORLY, CROSSY, LEEROY THORNILL, KATALYST, JFB, DJ FORMAT,

A.SKILLZ, RAGGA TWINS, THE UNDERCOVER HIPPY, BOCA 45, RODNEY P, PRINCE FATTY & HORSEMAN, UNCLE DUGS, KING YOOF, MATTY CAMPBELL, KLUE, THE BOB MARLEY REVIVAL, REACH UP! DISCO WONDERLAND, SIR FUNK.

FAITH TAKEOVER FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST “SMOKIN’ JO” TERRY FARLEY, STUART PATTERSON, DAVE JARVIS, BRUISE (LIVE).

TROPICAL TEA PARTY

HIPHOPPAPOTAMUS, FELINE, MOOK & MUNKI.

BEZ’S ACID HOUSE PARTY

DADDY NATURE, CHRIS TOFU, KAPTIN BARRETT, 2 BAD MICE, CHEEBA BAY, WOODY COOK, BERT HOLIDAY, SEANIE T, MARK XTC, LIONSTAR, THE BAREFOOT BANDIT, JINK IN DUB, RUSS CUBAN, HOBBS & RON MEXICO, MINI DA MINX, BEN BEE, TIM TOIL, JAMES GILL, TRAKTOR GIRL, SARAH WHITE, CARL LOBEN, NEUROHEADZ, CHRIS ASHWORTH, DJ AMIAH, JESSI G, AUSTIN VENTOUR, BARRINGTON, JON EDIS, CARLOS VAN D.

More Info: Festival Guides, Book Now, Previews, Competitions, artist interviews & review passes, please contact Rosalia 07946 523007 [email protected]

Mucky Weekender festival is named after one of Dub Pistols’ biggest and best selling singles ”Mucky Weekend”. The band decided to create and host their own festival in 2019, using it as a way to connect with their fans, The Pistolero family, to showcase both established and new musical artists across the two days.

Mucky Weekender will once again proudly be supporting the local charity “Tonic Music For Mental Health” for whom organiser Barry Ashworth is patron. The charity is based on the south coast of England. They promote creative mental health support recovery through music. The charity have helped many isolated and vulnerable people in the community. www.tonicmusic.co.uk When purchasing a Mucky Weekender ticket there is an optional chance to contribute to this well deserved organisation.

When: 8-9 September 2023.

Who: Mucky Weekender Festival

Friendly Party Vibe – curated by Dub Pistols frontman Barry Ashworth in association with Tonic Music For Mental Health.

Where: Vicarage Farm, Woodmancott, Winchester.

Website: https://mucky-weekender.co.uk/

Line Up: The Selecter, Dub Pistols, The Skints, Stereo MCs, Goldie, Bez’s Acid House, General Levy, The Bob Marley Revival, DJ Format, Rodney P, Leeroy Thornhill (Prodigy), Woody Cook, Stanton Warriors, DJ Rap, Smokin’ Jo, Charlie Tee, Gardna, JFB, & many more.

Happenings: Dress code Outer Space Theme.

Clientelle: Adults only 16+, clubbers, music lovers, locals, tourists.

Capacity: 4000.