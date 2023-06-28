BKB 33 is now only a few weeks away – and what a show it promises to be!

We had already announced some huge fights will be on the show on Saturday, July 29, including Jimmy Sweeney bidding for a world title at a FOURTH weight against rock-chinned brawler Ionel Levitchi.

And this week we added another huge fight.

Dan Lerwell meets CJ Mills in a rematch of one of the best fights we’ve seen in BKB™.

First time they fought was in March, 2019, and nobody who saw that fight will ever forget it.

Lerwell got off the floor TWICE to pull off one of the knockouts of the year in the third round.

That was for the British super-middleweight title and the stakes are higher when they meet again next month.

The vacant world championship will be on the line at the O2 Arena on July 29.

CJ is keen to avenge the only defeat he’s suffered competing in BKB™ and whoever wins, it’s likely to be over early!

Dan and CJ have had a combined total of 14 fights between them – and 13 have ended in a knockout!

Expect excitement when they meet again.

BKB 33 is a show not to be missed and if you haven’t got your tickets yet, I suggest you get them ASAP because this show is sure to sell out.

I was pleased to see Barrie Jones and Marko Martinjak prove a point when BYB Extreme came to the O2 Arena last week.

The Americans seemed convinced Tommy Turner would burst Barrie’s bubble – but instead he was iced in under a minute.

Barrie barely took a punch in the brief time the fight lasted and dropped Turner three times.

Marko righted a wrong by completely dominating Jarome Hatch and stopping him inside two rounds.

Hatch had shocked him in Dubai earlier this year in an up-and-down fight-of-the-year contender – but he hardly touched Marko in the rematch.

Marko was gracious in victory and immediately offered Jarome a rubber match that should be staged before the end of the year.

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown