BKB 33 is now only a matter of hours away!

The O2 Arena is the only place to be on Saturday when the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing promoters return to the capital’s favourite fight venue.

There are still a handful of tickets left for what’s sure to be a great show. We pride ourselves on always giving our paying fans giving value for money at BKB™.

That is shown by the number of regulars who come to the shows. There are hundreds who buy tickets without even knowing who is on the bill. They know it’s going to be a good night – or afternoon – of entertainment.

We know the cost of living crisis has hit everyone hard and it’s not cheap when you are travelling to London to watch BKB™ from Yorkshire or Lincolnshire.

We appreciate that and there is no way we would ever rob our audience by not putting on the best show we possibly can.

Saturday features the one and only Jimmy Sweeney against IonelLevitchithat appears to have divided opinion among fans – and how about the rematch between Dan Lerwell and CJ Mills?

We all know what happened the first time they fought and I can tell you that CJ rang me to ask for the rematch.

That takes minerals and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone train as hard as CJ has in the build up to this.

He’s taken three months off work to prepare and if you follow Dan on social media, you will know we’re going to see the best version of him as well.

Dan looks ripped and ready to go.

So it promises to be a special night. If you can’t be there, tune in on www.fite.tv to catch all the action.

We made another big signing this week.

Dy Ronaldo Gabriel has fought in the UFC, gloved boxing and bareknuckle.

Welcome to the BKB™ family and we look forward to seeing you in action on BKB 34 in September.

Until next week

Enjoy the show

Joe Smith-Brown