Pontefract Newcomer Could Go Well

Just the one suggestion from Pontefract for us this afternoon and it is a risky one as are all newcomers – though we have had plenty of success over the years thanks to all our contacts here at the Daily Sport. Trainer Karl burke is more than capable of getting them finely tuned for their first starts when they are good enough, and word is that Estifada is a capable sort expected to go well in the five-furlong maiden at 1.45pm.

On breeding I admit to some surprise at seeing her over the minimum trip as a daughter of Caravaggio and a half-sister to winners over seven furlongs, but she must have been showing the speed needed to take up this engagements with plenty of options to pick from over further if connections preferred. Shane Gray rides the filly and although she may be outpaced early on, we can all expect her to be capable of putting in a strong finish over this trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Estifada 1.45pm Pontefract 11/4 William Hill