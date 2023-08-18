BKB 34 is now only 4 weeks away & the top of the bill fight will have millions of eyes on it!

The clash between Dan Chapman and Ishe Smith is the latest super fight brought to you by BKB™.

It goes ahead at the O2 Arena, the home of bareknuckle boxing, on Saturday, September 16.

Ishe Smith has a huge profile in the United States having appeared in The Contender series alongside Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard before going on to win the world light-middleweight championship.

Ishe was part of Floyd Mayweather’s team during his pro gloved career, so this is an elite fighter we are talking about.

Ishe has had some bareknuckle experience as well, so he knows what it feels like!

He has to be the biggest name in bareknuckle boxing on the other side of the pond. Millions will want to see how Ishe gets on against one of the top pound-for-pound bareknuckle boxers in the world, so what a massive opportunity for Dan to raise his profile!

They have seven rounds to sort out who the better man is and expect to see plenty of drama and world-class skills before the final bell.

I expect Chapman-Smith to be up there with the best fights ever seen on a BKB™ show, up there with the classics that have made this the fastest-growing sport in the country.

I think there’s every chance that after Dan and Ishe have fought, we will all want to see them do it all over again.

BKB 34 really does have the makings of a top, top show.

We’ve also got the debut of Ukrainian knockout specialist Danylo Hrebeniuk.

Danylo has built a fearsome fighting CV, but that won’t bother Matthew Moore.

He’s a hard man from Carlisle who didn’t think twice when he was offered the chance to fight Danylo.

There’s all of the above and so much more on BKB 34 and if you want to be there for what’s sure to be a great night of action, I suggest you get your tickets soon before they are all gone!

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown