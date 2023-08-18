The Gift That Can Keep On Giving

Hollie Doyle heads to Southwell to ride on the Tapeta this afternoon and although she has a decent book of rides, Ed Dunlop’s Another Gift may be her best chance of a winner.

She hasn’t really shown that much in her first four starts but someone knew better head of her nursery debut when she was sent off the 5/2 favourite before winning by over four lengths despite still showing signs of inexperience.

With this race just six days later the handicapper has not reassessed her just yet, so she has to carry a 6lb penalty, but such was her ease of victory there is every chance she can follow up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Another Gift 3.40pm Southwell 6/4 Bet365