BKB 34 is now only hours away and what a show it promises to be!

As always, things haven’t exactly according to plan in the build up, but that is what happens in combat sports.

Things happen to fighters in the weeks before they are set to fight and I am convinced Saturday night’s show at the O2 Arena will be the best combats sports show on this weekend.

The British title fight between Mark Tiffin and Aaron McCallum has the makings of a classic.

Mark has proved to be a real knockout specialist since signing up with BKB™ – winning all his fights inside the schedule – but Aaron has a granite chin and just loves to fight.

Aaron went five rounds with Scott McHugh for the belt in May and gets another shot after Scott decided to vacate to concentrate on getting to Thailand in our four-man tournament.

Mark knows he’s going to be in for his hardest night yet.

There’s more British title action when Reece Murray and Martin Reffell meet.

Martin proved his toughness when battling Ryan Jett in the trigon and Reece pushed veteran Tony Lafferty last time out.

There’s heavyweight action when Tony Barratt and Ash Griffiths clash. Tony was a spectacular quick winner over Stanlee Wilson the last time we saw him and is hoping victory will lead to a British title shot.

Lee Spencer made a huge impression on his debut – winning in just 35 seconds – but is likely to get a harder fight when he meets Patrick Nash on Saturday and there are a couple of match ups between veterans as well.

Martyn Grainger says he fell in love with bareknuckle boxing on his debut – and I think bareknuckle boxing fell in love with him.

His draw with Erik Majda was a classic and he meets Szymon Szynkiewicz on BKB 34, while John Collier and Johnny Lawson meet in another clash of veterans.

There’s also the first ever women’s fight on BKB™, a relative of Lenny McLean and so much more, so either get a ticket or tune in on www.fite.tv.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown