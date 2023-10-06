BKB 35 got bigger this week with the news that another world-title fight has been added to the show

Carl Hobley and CJ Mills are going to meet for the vacant world cruiserweight championship at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 25.

This is a huge fight, especially if you come from my home town Bournemouth!

CJ and Carl are both from the town and everyone will want to know who wins.

For Carl it will be his second shot at the belt. He lost to his good friend Mickey Parker for the strap last April. The doctor said the fight had to be stopped after the fourth and credit Carl for the way he’s fought back from that.

He’s won and defended the British heavyweight title before deciding to drop down again after Akhmed Baguzhed vacated the cruiserweight championship.

Akhmed won the title with that epic victory over Dan Podmore in Thailand in January and I believe Hobley-Mills can be just as much fun for the fans of BKB™ tuning in all over the world.

CJ is jumping up the weights after losing to Dan Lerwell for the middleweight strap in July.

He gets this shot at the higher weight having proved himself with stoppage wins at cruiserweight earlier in his career.

CJ has had six fights with us now – and they have all ended inside the distance, so we could well see an early night on November 25.

There’s more world title action with Jimmy Sweeney and Marley Churcher clashing in a battle of former amateur gloved boxing internationals and there are several heavyweight matches to savour as well.

On the subject of heavyweights, Erik Majda had a win over in the States recently, beating everyone’s favourite pantomime villain Eric Olsen in two rounds.

Erik had stopped Ryan Barrett in his previous fight and we look forward to seeing him in action on BKB™ shows again soon.

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown