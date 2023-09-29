BKB 35 is taking shape – and what a show it promises to be!

We announced this week that Jimmy Sweeney will defend his world welterweight championships against Marley Churcher at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 25.

That’s a great fight between two former amateur international boxers.

Jimmy looked as good as I’ve seen him when beating IoenlLevitchi in July to become a four-weight world champion and Marley believes he should be a world champion.

He thought he did enough to beat James Connelly for the lightweight belt in March, but suffered the agony of a split points decision defeat.

The fight was close enough to keep Marley in world-title contention and he gets his second shot against one of the greatest of them all!

Expect to see skill and drama when they meet over seven rounds.

We’ve put together several heavyweight fights on the show as well – so we could all be home early!

Colourful Irish puncher Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner looks to build on his explosive debut win when he faces Andre Mastac and Charlie Milner returns to BKB™ to face Dom Negus, a former ex gloved pro who’s sure to entertain.

Look up Dom on You Tube and his interviews reveal that he’s had a very colourful life. He featured on Danny Dyer’s ‘Britain’s Hardest Men’ which is well worth a watch or better still, buy one of his books!

Dom has lived six or seven lives already – and the next chapter of his life will be played out in the bareknuckle boxing ring.

Dom is looking forward to it as much as we are. He loves a fight!

The heavyweight division is getting busy!

Kamil Sokolowski is another new signing to the BKB™ roster and anyone who follows gloved pro boxing knows what a good fighter he is.

Kamil upset the odds many times in the pro boxing ring and will fancy he will have the same success without his gloves !

Maria Nitescu is another new signing, another female fighter who wants a share of BKB™’s bright future!

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown