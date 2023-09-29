Blue Is The Colour…

One last suggestion to keep everyone happy and I am willing to give Blue Rose Cen another chance here despite her recent disappointments. The Churchill filly looked out of the top drawer on her first three starts including victories in the French 1000 Guineas over a mile and their Oaks over a mile and a quarter but it’s been downhill ever since.

Trapped on the rail and an unlucky loser in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, she tried a mile and a half in the Prix Vermeille last time out when a one-paced fifth, but was that down to a lack of stamina, or has she had enough for the season? Back down in trip at a track where she has won four times she has no excuses this afternoon, and I am hoping she can put her doubters to the sword with an impressive victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Rose Cen 3.50pm Longchamp 3/1 William Hill, Unibet, and Betfred