BKB 38 is starting to take shape!

I’m confident the last remaining tickets for the O2 Arena on Saturday, May 4will be snapped up once fans realise what a great show it will be.

We added a great fight to BKB 38 this week.

Marko Martinjak will face Kevin Greenwood in a fight that won’t disappoint.

Marko and Kevin have both featured in some classic fights for BKB™ over the last year or so and it’s sure to be another classic when they fight each other for the vacant world light-heavyweight championship !

Both are champions who have proved themselves in BKB™.

Marko is a former world cruiserweight champion who has just had the final word in his trilogy with Jarome Hatch, knocking him out in the first round.

That means that all of Marko’s 10 fights with us have ended inside the distance.

Marko this week signed a new contract with BKB™ meaning he will keep giving us exciting nights.

Kevin hasn’t been with us very long, but fights with Lawrence Tracey, Brad Scott and Eryk Majda were back-and-forth classics.

The win over Majda made Kevin the British heavyweight champion.

We interviewed both this week and it looks like Marko and Kevin are looking forward to the fight as much as the fans are.

If you want proof of how exciting Marko and Kevin are, subscribe to BKB Fight Pass.

There you will find footage of the great fights from our colourful history!

Dominic Negus has a fair bit of history!

Dominic is a hugely colourful character who’s told his story in books and in interviews on You Tube.

He makes his debut for BKB™ on May 4 against Craig Griffiths.

We look forward to seeing Dom in action for us on May 4.

Keep looking on our social media pages for further updates.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown