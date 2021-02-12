BKB™ Hall of Famer Nelder is coming back

THE good news this week is that BKB™ first Hall-of-Fame fighter is coming back!

‘Birmingham Bull’ Ricky Nelder will be fighting on our shows again soon.

I always thought Ricky retired too early and I was delighted when he contacted me the other week.

He said: ‘The sport has gone to the next level and I want to be a part of it.’

I told him: ‘We’ve always got space for you, Ricky.’

What a fighter he has been!

Ricky went into the Hall of Fame because he really epitomises everything that’s great about our sport.

He started with us, stayed loyal to us and has fought absolutely everyone around his weight class.

The fans love him because win or lose, Ricky is always in exciting fights.

He’s featured in some of the best fights in the history of BKB TM – and produced some of the best knockouts as well.

We are glad to have him back.

But Ricky won’t be fighting on BKB Lockdown II on Saturday, March 27.

He tells me he wants more time to get himself in the best shape possible.

I can reveal that our Greatest Of All Time – or GOAT – will be on BKB Lockdown II.

Jimmy Sweeny is going to be matched!

We have been working on trying to find an opponent for the show and we are very close to agreeing terms.

In next week’s column we should be able to announce Jimmy’s opponent.

For me, BKB Lockdown II is our best show yet.

We have seven title fights, including Sean George-Dan Chapman and the grudge fight between Birmingham rivals Connor Tierney and James Connelly for world honours.

Daniel Podmore, the star of BKB Lockdown I for me, defends his British heavyweight title against Charlie Milner and Ryan Barrett’s reward for his whirlwind win on his BKB TM debut is a shot at British cruiserweight champion Antony Holmes.

In other British title fights on the show, Barrie Jones and Paul Hilz clash in a meeting of ex-gloved pros and BKB TM veteran Nathan Leeson meets Scott McHugh.

I can’t wait!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown