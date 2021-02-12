Black Box a bet on handicap debut

Black Box has shown enough to suggest she is worth a bet now stepped up in trip on handicap debut in the 1m contest at Southwell today (1.45).

This Robyn Brisland trained four-year-old filly has run well to make the frame in four of her five starts in class 5 company.

They include when third of 13 on debut over 7f at Sandown and third over 7f here two starts back to the 77-rated Model Guest when keeping on to be beaten 4 1/2 lengths.

Black Box also ran well last time out at Kempton when dropped down to 6f where she showed pace to chase the leaders before staying on to be just over two lengths off an official rating of 68.

She now makes her handicap bow in this class 6 off a mark of 67 and that looks exploitable, especially on her run behind Model Guest.

The step up to a mile also promises to suit and this looks a weak race for the grade and a good opportunity for Black Box to get off the mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Black Box (100/30 generally available – use BOG firms)