BKB™ is doing its bit for Anglo-American relations – by teaching the Yanks how to fight!

The next chapter in the BKB-BYB partnership takes place in Tampa next month when we send Toby Bindon and Eric Olsen over there to fight.

They will be fighting on the BYB Extreme show on Saturday, March 12.

The score between us so far is BKB™ 3, BYB 0 – and I’m sure Toby and Eric will extend that winning sequence.

Everyone remembers the first fight between the promotions, Barrie Jones winning in just 15 seconds, and on our show last month Paul Hiltz and Scott McHugh chalked up two more wins for BKB.

Toby is matched with Carlos Alexandre from Brazil – and Toby is intent on thrashing him as quickly as possible.

Toby was a winner inside a round on his debut for BKB™ and he is planning something similar in the States.

He’s made his intentions clear in several interviews so I’m sure all the fans in the States are looking forward to seeing what Toby can do!

The link up with BYB Extreme means BKB™ offers fighters opportunities that few other combat sport promotions can.

The O2 Arena is a great venue to fight at with 3,000 crowds guaranteed and millions more sure to tune in all over the world.

If fighters can impress there, they could be on their way to the States to represent their country, so it’s no wonder I am constantly being messaged by fighters who want to be part of the BKB™ story.

We watch every single fighter before deciding if they are good enough to fight on our shows because we want to make sure that when the fans pay for a ticket for a BKB™ show, they always get value for money.

Joe Smith-Brown