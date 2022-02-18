The Sweet Smell Of Success

Perhaps the riskiest of my three this weekend, but we all know how poorly the Paul Nicholls horses have been running lately, but we also know it is only a matter of time before they are fit and firing.

There has been talk of adding potassium to the horse’s diets, something as simple as that, and I want to be there when they suddenly start winning.

Sandalwood was sent off favourite at odds of 7/2 joint-favourite before coming home a six-length sixth, but I suggest he is a lot better than that, and today may be the day to reap the rewards. A well-bred son of Martaline, if he steps forward he could go well here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sandalwood 4.50pm Newbury 4/1 Bet365