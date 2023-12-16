BKB™ is heading back to the Midlands next year!

If you follow us on social media – and if you don’t, you really should! – You will know that we are staging a show in Birmingham on March 30, 2024.

I can tell you that absolutely everyone who’s ever fought on one of our shows wants to be on BKB 37.

The show has caught the imagination of the fighters and I’m sure the public will get behind us as well.

The Midlands is where it all started for BKB™.

We started out on the pitch at Kettering Town Football Club and then switched to Coventry.

We regularly filled the ATZ Centre in Coventry and with the sport growing, we decided to make London our base.

We have had some great nights at the O2 Arena and will continue to do so, but we decided to change things up a bit and take BKB™ on the road to Birmingham.

Me and Jim now have the job of sifting through all the emails and messages we’ve received from fighters who want to be on the show.

Before BKB 37 comes BKB 36 on January 27 of course and as I wrote last week, tickets for the first huge night of bareknuckle boxing action in 2024 makes for a perfect Christmas present.

One of the highlights of the show is sure to be the heavyweight clash between Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner and Kamil Sokolowski.

Both are ex gloved pro boxers and have top-quality CVs.

As an amateur, Seanwon Irish honours and boxed for his country and as a pro he was known for his big punch.

Sean’s management used to offer him a cash bonus if he chinned his opponent in the first round – and he collected that bonus 4 times.

He took all of 8 seconds to win his pro gloved debut!

Sean made a similar impression on his debut with BKB™, knocking out hard veteran Tony Lopez in March.

Boxing fans will know Kamil as one of the toughest heavyweights on the circuit. He fought absolutely everyone, including Bakhodir Jalolov who is certain to win next year’s Olympics and go on to win the world heavyweight championship.

You heard it here first!

Kamil got stuck into him the way he got stuck into everyone in his pro gloved career and what a battle it promises to be when he goes toe to toe with Sean!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown