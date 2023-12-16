Grateful For A Winner?

Although I did look elsewhere, I came down on the side of two horses at Musselburgh this afternoon, starting in the 1.55pm when I am looking for a huge run from Restandbethankful, currently quoted at odds of 3/1 which seems decent enough value to me.

More experienced than most of these over fences with 16 starts and victories at Market Rasen and Sedgefield, the latest in October off 2lb lower, he was last seen finishing second here over two miles, beaten less than two lengths at the line.

His two wins have been over two miles one and two miles three so there is every reason to think he will be happier at this trip, and if that is the case an easy victory is anticipated (famous last words) after he ran on late when runner-up at the end of November.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Restandbethankful 1.55pm Musselburgh 11/4 William Hill