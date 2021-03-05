BKB lockdown II promo video hits the USA as our broadcast partner showcases BKB

THIS week I watched a promo video that our new American broadcasters have put together for our BKB™ Lockdown II show.

MSVN reach millions of homes throughout the United States and North America and can take our sport to the next level.

Watching that advertisement made me think just how far we have taken this sport in the last seven years.

Right from the start I said we would work non stop until bareknuckle was massive – and it’s heading that way.

Shows are screened in more than 20 countries around the world and when crowds are allowed back, I’m sure tickets will be snapped up within a day or two.

If I’m honest, we are ahead of schedule.

Even with the pandemic setting us back, BKB™ is still three years ahead of where I thought we would be now.

I have to be really chuffed with the growth of BKB™, but I always knew the sport would take off. I knew if we did it right, we would have a successful sport.

I felt there was too much politics in professional boxing.

I grew up watching Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank and loving the sport, but in recent years we didn’t see the best fighting the best as much.

Pro boxing became all about promoters and managers protecting their fighters’ zeroes. They seemed to think that once a fighter loses, his career is over, so the public kept getting served up good prospects bashing up journeymen who have no chance of winning. The truth is, fighters often learn more from defeats because they have to go away and think about what they were doing wrong.

I thought that if we followed the blueprint of the UFC and made 50-50 fights, the public would want to see them. That’s how it has turned out. You can’t put your house on who’s going to win fights on our shows. When me and Jim sit down and put shows together we say: ‘That’s not a fair fight, we can’t have that.’ We are not trying to build fighters’ records, we are trying to give the public value for money. The last few shows sold out weeks in advance, so we must be doing something right !

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown