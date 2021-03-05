Howling Milan has a huge shout at Newbury

On the back of a cracking effort when runner-up last time out, Howling Milan looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 3m handicap hurdle of today’s card at Newbury (3.35).

That came over this course and distance where Sam Drinkwater’s charge found only Polish two lengths too good in a competitive class 2 affair.

After making a mistake three from home, Howling Milan threw down a strong challenge two from home. He then held every chance on the run-in before being unable to find any extra in the final 50 yards.

Howling Milan is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off an unchanged mark of 118 and that is a career-low.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective, especially as he ran well in a class 2 over 2m 4f here back in November 2019 off 9lb higher and had a similar grade affair at his mercy next time up – again at this venue – when running off 125 and coming to grief at the last when three lengths up and going strongly.

Howling Milan’s sole success over hurdles to fate also came at this venue when scoring by 26 lengths, so it’s a track which clearly suits.

Underfoot conditions are also in his favour and is due to race off 4lb higher in future assignments, so taking everything into account his claims look rock solid and he thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Howling Milan (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)