BKB set to return very soon

BAREKNUCKLE boxing is coming back – and nobody is happier than my wife!

Cindy has been smiling ever since I told her we were having shows on September 6 and September 12.

Cindy has been sick of me hanging around the house and getting in her hair, but now I’m going to be flat out.

I’m looking forward to having something to do.

One show is a lot of work and we’ve got two shows in just SIX days to put together.

But it’s great news for everyone.

The fighters are happy because they have a date to work towards and the fans are happy because they have something to look forward to again.

BKB 21 will be worth the wait.

The Jimmy Sweeney-Ricardo Franco rematch is a must-see.

Their first fight had skills, knockdowns – and an unsatisfactory ending. Jimmy was ruled out on cuts after scoring two knockdowns and who knows what would have happened if the fight had been able to continue ?

Jimmy says nobody will ever beat him twice, while Ricardo says he can’t see any way that Jimmy can beat him.

The fight between Sean George and Dan Chapman has the makings of a classic.

It pits a hardened veteran against the flashy new kid on the block.

So good are Dan Chapman’s skills, he was tipped to box for Wales in the Olympics.

Sean respects Dan’s ability, but stresses that amateur boxing and bareknuckle are two different sports.

Sean believes bareknuckle boxing will be a bit too tough for Dan.

We will see.

Next week I should have a big signing to announce.

We have been in talks with a very well-known UFC fighter who’s had a lot of television exposure and tells me he really wants to fight for us.

I’ve sent the contract to him and by this time next week everything should be finalised.

BKB has actually GROWN during lockdown. We’ve signed up several fighters and views of our fights on You Tube have jumped up thousands over the last three months.

That is great news.

It shows that more and more people are realising that if they want action and drama, nothing beats BKB!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown