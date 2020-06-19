Royal Ascot Saturday Tips: Gunmetal worth a wager at 16/1 in Silver Wokingham

I thought Gunmetal shaped really well on seasonal reappearance, so with that run under his belt and having been dropped another pound in the weights he makes plenty of each-way appeal at 16/1 in the 6f Silver Wokingham Handicap that gets proceedings underway on the final day of Royal Ascot (1.15).



This David Barron trained seven-year-old, who I put up as one of my sprint handicappers to follow this season, won three of his six starts in 2018, with the last of those coming in the competitive 22-runner Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon where he made all and ran on strongly to easily beat Dakota Gold by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

Gunmetal got out up to 104 for that success and although he failed to get his head in front last year he did post several solid efforts in defeat.

They included when when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 19 to Duke Of Firenze at York off 103, a three length sixth of 26 to Cape Byron in the Wokingham at this meeting off the same rating and when runner-up at Ripon off 98.

Gunmetal is now able to race off a reduced mark of 93, his lowest rating in two years, having finished 1 3/4 length third to Silent on return to action at Newmarket off 1lb higher where showed plenty of early dash to lead until getting headed inside the final furlong.

That should have put him spot on for this and Ben Curtis also gets a good tune out of Gunmetal having won twice and been placed once on him in four starts.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears, so with five places on offer Gunmetal looks well worth an each-way wager.



Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gunmetal (16/1 bet365, Ladbrokes – paying 5 places)

