BKB signs BIGGEST TV deal in the sports history

I’M delighted to announce we have just agreed the biggest television deal in BKB history!

Match TV is the biggest sports channel in Russia. It reaches tens of millions of people – and they will all get the chance to watch our shows after we agreed a deal this week.

We got a phone call saying: ‘We’ve seen the You Tube figures for your shows and we want to put them on our channel.’

The station is owned by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and how can you say ‘No’ to him!

I love Russia – and Putin. He is no-nonsense, my sort of guy.

If the shows get good ratings over there, the next step will be to put on shows in Russia.

I can see them coming to us and asking to put on shows there. I would love that!

I can just imagine getting a phone call saying: ‘Come over to Russia and put on a show. Vladimir will meet you at the airport !’

We will see what happens!

For the time being, I’m just glad that our sport is being shown in another country.

That’s more than 20 countries worldwide that now show BKB.

To think that it was only five years ago we had a few hundred people watching our shows.

I believed in this sport from the beginning and knew that if we worked hard and pushed it, bareknuckle boxing would grow.

It has grown – and it’s going to keep growing.

The next step is a new app we have been working on to keep fans in touch.

The idea is to have exclusive content from the shows and interviews with the fighters so that fans can watch fights and follow all the latest news on their phone wherever they are.

We are working non stop to keep bareknuckle boxing growing.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown