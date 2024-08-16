BYB 30 is only a few hours away now

The only way to watch Saturday night’s action in Cardiff is by watching the live stream on www.bkbworld.tv because every single ticket has been sold!

Again!

The Vale Arena will be packed on Saturday night for what is sure to be a great night of action.

By the end of the night we will know who is the sport’s pound-for-pound king.

Barrie Jones is the top man at the minute and Lorawnt T Nelson fancies replacing him.

He has seven rounds to do it on Saturday night.

Both are two weight world champions and this has the makings of an all-time great fight.

The rest of the bill is also sure to deliver as well.

I know heavyweight Dorian Darch has sold a lot of tickets. We’re glad to have him back with us after a break.

There’s been plenty of interest in the debut of former UFC fighter Jack Marshman as well.

He meets bareknuckle veteran Szymon Szynkiewicz.

Szymon says he’s fighting because he wasn’t bringing in much money from his Onlyfans page !

Szymon has decided his future is in the trigon and this week Harvey Dossett, Jonny lawson and Hayden Sherriff have all committed their futures to us.

They can see the vision we have for the sport’s future and the opportunities that are out there for them.

We have provided fights that fans around the world want to see and the sport has grown.

The Cardiff sell out follows sold-out shows in Wolverhampton and London.

And BYB 32 in Leeds on October 12 is heading the same way.

We took the decision to take BYB around the country and it turns out there is a huge appetite for the sport across the UK.

We will be back in Wolverhampton before the end of the year and look out for further announcements soon.

Enjoy Saturday night

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown