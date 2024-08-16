Qareem Could Be The Cream

Al Aasy is already a shade of odds-on for this Group Three over a mile and three-quarters or so, and I can see why after an impressive success last time out at Goodwood, but as we are always hunting for value I cannot back him at that price, not as a seven-year-old who is unlikely to find any more improvement.

Al Qareem is next in the betting and a closer look at his form suggests he could give the favourite a real race for the money. Although only fifth to Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup (Group One) last time out, he would also have broken the course record, and as we can all see now, he was really up against it in that company.

Dropped in class considerably here, he has proven he can handle a quicker surface and as a five-year-old may have more to offer, while he finished 13 lengths in front of the favourite last season at Ascot and meets him on exactly the same terms here. No good thing I admit, but there are reasons to think he can beat the jolly, and those are good enough for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Qareem 1.50pm Newbury 7/2 William Hill and Coral