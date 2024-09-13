BYB EXTREME Europe are heading back to Wolverhampton

The show at the Hangar in March was a huge success with a sell-out crowd enjoying a night of fantastic fights – and we simply had to go back there.

We go back there on Saturday, November 9.

Tickets are on sale now and if you want one, my advice is to get them as soon as possible. The Wolverhampton show in March sold out around three or four weeks’ in advance and I’m certain everyone who was there that night will want to be there in November as well.

The bill is shaping up to be an absolute belter.

If I had to name my top 10 best fights we’ve promoted, the Dan Podmore-Ryan Barrett ding dong would be up there.

They do it again in Wolverhampton.

This time it’s in the trigon, so the fight should be even more exciting.

That’s for the BYB bridgerweight Police Gazzette Diamond belt and there’s more world-title action as well when knockout specialist Martin Martinjak faces former UFC fighter Brad Scott for the super-cruiserweight belt.

Martin is coming off a knockout of the year contender against Kevin Greenwood, while Brad always features in one of the fights of the night.

Before we go to Wolverhampton, we head to Leeds on Saturday, October 12.

There are still tickets available – but only a handful.

I would estimate that 90 % of the tickets have gone and I don’t imagine the remaining 10 % will hang around for long !

The John Charles Centre for Sport is sure to be full – and very, very noisy.

Yorkshire fans have travelled down to London in their hundreds for shows and we are happy to reward them for their support with a show on their doorstep.

But don’t expect the home fighters to have things all their own way. That’s not how we do things at BYB Extreme Europe.

We posted on social media last week that if you’re a fighter who’s looking to pad your record against opponents who haven’t won a fight, don’t bother contacting us ! We don’t want to hear from you unless you are willing to fight anyone at your own level.

We made another signing this week – and it’s a big one.

Ashley Brace was an unbeaten pro gloved boxing champion – but sees her future in the trigon.

Ashley won the European super-flyweight championship as a gloved boxer and has come over to us after being bitten by the bareknuckle boxing bug !

Ashley joins the largest roster of female fighters in the sport and is another Welsh fighter to join our stable.

Following the success of the show in Cardiff last month, expect to see another show in Wales soon !

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown