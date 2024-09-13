An O’Brien Outsider – Whatever Next?

The Doncaster card kicks off with the Group Two Champagne Stakes over seven furlongs, won by Iberian for Charlie Hills last season, and by Chaldean for Andrew Balding in 2022, and he went on to take the 2000 Guineas the following year.

Whether there is anything that good in this year’s field only time will tell, but I am happy to take on the favourite Chancellor here who is trained by the Gosdens.

The winner of two of his three starts, he was impressive here last time out, but that was a Class Three event and he came unstuck in Listed class when only third at Ascot in late July. Although I thought I would be talking a lot about Aidan O’Brien in our Leopardstown races, I am also going for one of his here when the once raced Aftermath is irresistible at 12/1 or thereabouts.

Second when as green as grass at Newbury last month, the son of Justify can only improve for the experience, and if the Coolmore Boys are sending him here, then he may be a whole lot better than we have seen so far.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aftermath 1.50pm Doncaster 11/1 Ladbrokes