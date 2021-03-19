EXCITEMENT is building about the return of bareknuckle boxing

We are still eight days away from BKB Lockdown II and pay-per-view sales are already booming – on both sides of the pond!

MSVN have come on board to stream our shows in the States and they tell me they are very pleased with sales so far for the show a week on Saturday (March 27).

MSVN have really been pushing the show – and the characters.

None of the characters are bigger than Chas Symonds.

Chas is a bit of a celebrity – and great fun.

He used to call himself ‘The World’s Hardest Scaffolder” on his videos on You Tube and they are hilarious.

You can find Chas now on “Chasa’s Real Talk” on Instagram and it’s well worth watching.

Chas was a good gloved pro, good enough to win Southern Area honours and draw for a version of the world championship.

After a break, he says he has his appetite for fighting back and he will need to be full of fight to beat Johnny Lawson.

Lawson is a real hard case who’s a hard night’s work for anyone, but then, there are no pushovers in BKB™.

We get sent a lot of videos from people who think they are good enough to fight for BKB™ and they aren’t. Saying you’re the hardest at your local pub isn’t going to get you a contract with BKB™ and exposure on our shows all over the world. Every fighter we sign up has proven themselves in combat sports.

BKB Lockdown features a pair of former international class amateur boxers in Dan Chapman and Jimmy Sweeney, along with former top MMA fighters and gloved pro boxers.

They can all really fight and will put on a great show for everyone who tunes in next Saturday.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown