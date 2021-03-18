Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Eclair De Beaufeu has a big chance in County

On the back of an eye-catching effort last time out, Eclair De Beaufeu makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 in the 2m County Handicap Hurdle on a final day of the Cheltenham Festival (1.55).

This seven-year-old was in the process of running a huge race in the 2019 running of this contest off a mark of 136 when narrowly headed at the last and unseating his rider after a bad mistake.

Eclair De Beaufeu has won twice since over fences and also ran a blinder at this meeting 12 months ago when a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of 18 to Chosen Mate in the Grand Annual off a mark of 149.

He is now able to race in this off 10lb lower and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

There was also lots to like about his warm-up for this last month at Leopardstown where Eclair De Beaufeu kept on to be nearest at the finish when a 9 3/4 length sixth of 22 to Drop The Anchor.

That was a step back in the right direction and he now meets the winner on 11lb better terms.

Eclair De Beaufeu is also now reunited with Jack Kennedy who has won once and been placed twice on him in five starts, so everything looks in place for a big run if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Eclair De Beaufeu (12/1 BetVictor, BoyleSports – paying 5 places)