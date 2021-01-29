George v Chapman to HEADLINE BKB Lockdown II

THIS week as I announce the top-of-the-bill fight for BKB Lockdown II – I can also tell you what a fight it promises to be!

Sean George against Dan Chapman has the makings of a classic.

I’m the promoter, so I’m bound to say that I suppose

But let me explain why I’m so excited about this fight.

Sean is a BKB veteran, a future member of the Hall of Fame who’s got the grit and desire of the hardest of street fighters, while Dan is the new kid on the block, a real slickster who was a dead cert for the Olympics until he had a car crash.

On top of that, there’s Welsh pride and a world championship belt at stake !

I’m sure I’m not the only one looking forward to seeing what happens when they fight on March 27.

What a shame Neil Speed won’t be there to see what could be the best BKB™ fight yet.

‘Nabz,’ as he was known to everyone at BKB™, died this week.

He was the biggest fan of our shows.

He came to the first show seven years ago and he went to every single one after that.

Every show, ‘Nabz’ would bring along medals to give out to the fighters.

Everyone who’s fought on our shows has had a medal from ‘Nabz.’

He had so much respect for everyone who has ever fought for us and the fighters all had respect for him.

‘Nabz’ was a genuinely good guy and everyone at BKB™ passes on their best wishes and condolences to his family at this hardest of times.

We are all thinking of you.

Lockdown II will be in his memory and I’m sure Sean and Dan and the rest of the fighters will make him proud by putting on a great show.

We have plenty more fights to match and will have more news next week.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown