Liverpool fan sings BLADES praises after scooping £10,000

A Liverpool fan is toying with the idea of getting a tattoo of Sheffield United star John Fleck after the Scottish midfielder has won him a cool £10,000.



Taylan Cihan entered free-to-play fantasy football jackpot game Fantasy5 last week to find himself £10k richer one week on thanks to unlikely hero Fleck.



An assist from the Blades’ set piece specialist in their 2-1 victory over Manchester United was enough to secure the 30-year-old the jackpot.



And Taylan has said he’s trying to find a way to show his appreciation to the former Rangers player.



He said: “He is now my favourite Sheffield United player and I could never repay my debt to him.



“He was the reason I won the jackpot so I’m eternally grateful.”



Taylan, who currently lives in Ankara, Turkey, became Fantasy5’s first ever jackpot winner by selecting five players from five fixtures to exceed their fantasy football points expectations.

A tattoo of John Fleck isn’t guaranteed, but if he were to do it he said he would have to include all five players – Fleck, Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, Wolves captain Conor Coady, Arsenal winger Buyako Saka and Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan.



He said: “If I did decide to get the tattoo of John Fleck, I’d have to get all five.



“Maybe I’ll just stick to a poster of John Fleck on my wall for now.”



After screaming down the house with excitement when Sheffield United won, Taylan – who has been a Liverpool fan all his life – has said is happy to switch his allegiance to Sheffield United – for now.



He said: “I have been supporting Liverpool for a long time, but it will be easy to support Sheffield United now. I’ll follow them as much as I can. I’m not saying this will be forever, but they will always remain one of my favourites. I really hope they do not get relegated this season.”



Businessman Taylan is planning to put most of his £10,000 towards buying a new house – something he was planning to do in 2023.



But he also has a small final homage to pay to his new beloved Blades.

He said: “I will spare some money to buy a new PlayStation 5. I will try to play as Sheffield United on FIFA and John Fleck will be my star player, but it will be hard against the stronger teams. I owe it to them.”



Fantasy5 is a free-to-play game offering fans the chance to win a £10,000 jackpot every round of the Premier League simply by picking five players from five selected matches to beat their fantasy football points targets.



