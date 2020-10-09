GREAT news this week, BKB could be back by December

We could see live bareknuckle boxing by the end of the year!

The O2 this week announced they will be opening their doors in December and as soon as I heard the news, I was straight on the phone to them.

They asked: ‘Do you want to put a show on in December?’

I said: ‘Definitely.’

We are still waiting to get a date, but if it’s possible, we will definitely be putting on a show in December.

We have had fighters training for months waiting for us to get the green light to put on shows again and I know the fans are desperate to go to shows again.

We also have television companies to satisfy. We have stations in more than 20 countries around the world screening our shows into millions of homes and if you read the column last week, you will know that Russia are now on board as well.

I was joking that Vladimir Putin will be inviting me over – and the thing is, they do want us to come to Russia to put on a show!

There’s still a lot of work to be done before it happens, but to put on a show in Russia would be huge for BKB.

I’m sure we could find some Russian fighters to sign up and that would make the shows absolutely massive.

We could have matches between the UK and Russia.

That’s for the future. At the moment, we are all focused on getting the shows on again.

I’m sure Chantelle Cameron will be at our next show. She always gets there when she can and everyone at BKB was so pleased to see her win the vacant WBC super-lightweight championship last Sunday.

I know that Jim has asked Chantelle if she fancies a go at bareknuckle boxing, and I’ve got a feeling that we could see it happen.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown