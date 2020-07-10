Heavyweight BKB Prizefighter line up revealed

TODAY I can reveal the line up for the first ever heavyweight ‘Prizefighter’ in bareknuckle boxing!

Four big boys will be going for broke and the last one standing claims £5,000 so action and drama are 100 per-cent guaranteed at the Indigo at O2 on Saturday, September 12.

This is the first ever heavyweight tournament of its kind in the world and it can’t come soon enough for me!

Every fight fans loves heavyweights and these boys are going to be throwing bombs.

Let me introduce you to the four game heavyweights who will be fighting it out.

Andy Ross is a former soldier who says that if he lands his right hand, the fight is over, while Daniel Podmore gets his shot after battering Josh Burns.

Daniel just loves to fight.

He has fought for us before and when he’s not fighting on our shows, he’s fighting on somebody else’s!

Every weekend, Daniel seems to be fighting somewhere in either bareknuckle, MMA or boxing. Promoters know if they need a heavyweight at short notice, there’s a game lad in Birmingham who simply can’t turn a fight down!

Geraint Hill and Rob Cunningham are both making the switch from MMA. They are big lads who have had knockouts in the cage – and now they are chasing early nights in the bareknuckle boxing ring.

BKB 22 also features the grudge fight between Robin Deakin and Mark Handley – and we know lots of people want to see that!

The first two fights between them have had more than 3.5 million views ! As Mark said the other day, that’s probably more views than Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have had.

There’s extra spice to the third fight because it will be the last time we see Robin in a ring.

He says this is his farewell fight. Robin says he could have walked away before now, but he really wants to bash a rival he calls ‘the poisoned dwarf.’

The feeling is mutual. Mark says Robin gets under his skin and will knock him out this time. It promises to be a crazy fight!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown